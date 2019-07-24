WATERVILLE, Maine — A father and son from Lagrange were arrested Monday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

MDEA Commander Darrell Crandall said Llyod MacFarlane, 24, and Lloyd MacFarlane Sr., 55, were stopped by MDEA agents, Maine State Police, and Waterville police while driving south on I-95 in Waterville July 22.

During a search of the MacFarlanes' truck, officials found more than 400 30-milligram Oxycodon tablets that MDEA agents think were going to be sold.

The father and son were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to Crandall.

Following the search of the truck, MDEA agents used a warrant to search the home the two men live at on Medford Road in Lagrange. There, they seized more than 100 30-milligram Oxycodone tablets, eleven firearms (two of which were loaded handguns), and almost $30,000 in cash -- believed to be from drug sales.

Officials took the truck and will seek criminal forfeiture of the vehicle, according to Crandall.

The conservative retail street value of the opioid drugs is more than $15,000.

The two men are in Kennebec County Jail and will make an initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 24.

This investigation is ongoing, and Crandall said more arrests are possible.