CONCORD, N.H. — The finalized route and plans for Saturday's "Ride for the Fallen 7" memorial ride were announced Friday by safety officials and event organizers.

Hundreds – with a good possibility of thousands – are expected to take part in the tribute, honoring the seven motorcyclists killed June 21 in a horrific crash along Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The ride starts at Broken Spoke Saloon in Bike Week-host Laconia at noon, and ends not far from the June 21 crash site in Randolph at 3 p.m.

Here's the route:

11 AM: Arrive at Broken Spoke Saloon (Laconia) Watson/Roller Coaster across U.S. 3 to traffic signal (Laconia) Roller Coaster right onto N.H. 106 (Laconia) N.H. 106 left onto Pease (Meredith) Winona/Pease Road left onto N.H. 104 at traffic signal (Meredith) N.H. 104 through bisected campground crossing (Meredith) N.H. 104 to I-93 and N.H. 132 (New Hampton) N.H. 104 right onto I-93 NB (New Hampton) I-93 NB right off ramp at exit 35 (Franconia) U.S. 3 through U.S. 302 at traffic signal (Bethlehem/Carroll) U.S. 3 right onto N.H. 115 (Carroll) N.H. 115 right onto Valley (Jefferson) Arrive at Inn at Bowman (Randolph) All vehicles exiting Valley Road shall take a right

State officials asked all drivers to pay greater attention this weekend.

"Slow down, have patience on the roadway, be appreciative of one another, share the roadway, obey the rules at all times and be aware of what is around you at all times," said New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner. "Safety is paramount … We keep the families and the fallen in our thoughts and prayers as we ride tomorrow."

Officials and organizers stressed that it's a motorcycles-only ride, and requested that those with existing plans to visit the Lakes Region and White Mountains areas check the route to see if travel will be impacted, and try and arrive at their destinations before 10 a.m. to avoid longer-than-usual traffic delays.

Updates will be provided at by New Hampshire Safety Department's Homeland Security & Emergency Management Division on Twitter and Facebook. Latest travel conditions can be found at NewEngland511.org.

According to a Facebook post, a group of Maine riders will leave Crossroads Market in Auburn at 8 a.m. sharp. The Auburn Police Department will then help them get out onto U.S. 202, headed southbound toward Gray-New Gloucester.

From there, they'll travel into Windham, presumably exit right onto Maine 115, then be aided by the Windham police in crossing U.S. 302 onto Maine 35.

They'll continue onto Maine 25 through Cornish, stopping at Call's Shop 'n Save to meet up with more people, leaving there at 10 a.m.

Full Laconia-Randolph route map below: