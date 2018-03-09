BUCKFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- All over Maine on Monday, most people spent Labor Day as a break, one last, long weekend of summer before going back to life as usual. But this is an election year…and for politicians, Labor Day is a milestone in the political calendar.

For the candidates for Governor, it means they have to be ready for the most intense part of their campaign.

In Buckfield, Labor Day featured the annual community festival, a chance for savoring the joys of being good neighbors. For State Treasurer Terry Hayes, who has lived in the town for thirty years, the day was a break, of sorts.

“This is an opportunity to campaign in my hometown,” she said

Hayes is running as an independent for Governor. Labor Day means she will be busier than ever taking her message around Maine.

It’s the same for Democrat Janet Mills, who spent Labor Day visiting three labor union events in different parts of the state.

“I’ve campaigned before but this is more energized than I’ve ever seen the Maine population ever before,” Mills said. “People want a change, people want a new direction.”

Republican Shawn Moody spent part of the day campaigning at the popular Blue Hill Fair Moody said his campaign “hasn’t let off the gas” since the June primary election, but agreed that Labor Day means more people will begin to focus on the race.

“They’ve been enjoying the summer in Maine as they should,” said Moody. “Now they’re back to work, kids back to school, back in the routine… now the outside world is starting to pay more attention.

Independent Alan Caron said the Labor Day mark will bring the start of a long series of candidate forums and debates, which he hopes will give more voters a chance to see and hear him. Caron said the date also marks the start of his full campaign effort.

“(We) will visit every town or city in Maine over the next 60 days,” Caron said, adding that he plans to begin a statewide RV tour this week.

For those four candidates and their campaigns, Labor Day means any relaxation will be left behind. They will be flat out from now right to election day, meeting voters, attending debates and preparing to get out the vote efforts. All focused on tracking down as many votes as they can for Maine’s highest office.

