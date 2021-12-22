x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kittery

Maine shipyard delivers sub to Navy fleet ahead of schedule

The Navy said the attack submarine was delivered back to the fleet six days ahead of schedule on Dec. 12.
Credit: Thomas Gooley

KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has delivered an attack submarine back to the U.S. Navy fleet a few days ahead of schedule.

The USS Annapolis underwent maintenance starting in June. About 400 employees of the Maine shipyard temporarily relocated to San Diego to do the work, the Navy said on Wednesday.

The Navy said the sub was delivered back to the fleet six days ahead of schedule on Dec. 12. The sub will be homeported in San Diego.

The submarine is the fourth ship to be named for Annapolis, Maryland, which is home to the U.S. Naval Academy. It’s a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine. The sub was commissioned in 1992.

Related Articles

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

In Other News

89-year-old mask maker in Kittery, Bridgette Steltz