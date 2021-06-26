Community members gather for Kittery's annual Independence Day celebration

Kittery hosted an Independence Day celebration the weekend before the 4th of July with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by a Maine native who signed it.

KITTERY, Maine — To kick off 4th of July festivities, the town of Kittery hosted an annual event this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. The event included a reading of the Declaration of Independence, performed by an actor playing the only Maine native to sign it.

General William Whipple was born and raised in Kittery in the 1700s. As an adult, Whipple was a member of the New Hampshire Delegation, was a brigadier general, and was one of the 56 people who signed the Declaration of Independence. Although he signed the Declaration of Independence as a representative of New Hampshire, Whipple was the only Maine native to sign the document.

“Kittery is also the oldest town in the entire state of Maine, so we think it’s appropriate to kick off the fourth of July season here in the oldest town with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by the only native Mainer who signed it,” said celebration organizer D. Allan Kerr.