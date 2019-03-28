KITTERY, Maine — Chloramines are made by mixing chlorine and ammonia. The disinfectant has been used for years at dozens of water treatment plants throughout Maine, including the Portland Water District.

In June, the Kittery Water District will prepare for the final phase of its water plant renovation by buying water from neighboring districts that use chloramines.

The EPA considers chloramines to be safe and effective, but the disinfectants can kill household fish, impact production at bakeries and breweries, and can't be used in kidney dialysis machines. There is also some concern about unregulated byproducts left behind from chloramines.

Kittery residents say the district should conduct a study on any possible health effects before implementing the new disinfectant.

'We read about Pease every day and now Stratham. Places in Maine are having issues," said Laurie Watson. "Even if one person has respiratory issues based on going to chloramine for no reason other than compatibility -- morally, I have an issue with that."

"We will test for those unregulated byproducts to make them feel better about the water," said Mike Rogers, Superintendent of the Kittery Water District.

Residents and businesses can filter out chloramines through specialized carbon systems, which run between two to five thousand dollars.

A question and answer session for the debate is scheduled for May 21 at the Kittery Community Center.