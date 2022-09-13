x
Kittery police safely locate 70-year-old woman

Kittery police said in a news release around 12:45 p.m. the woman was safely located.
KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert around noon Tuesday for a missing 70-year-old woman.

The woman had been missing from her home "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.

In an updated release issued around 12:45 p.m., police said the woman was safely located.

According to the original release, the woman's husband woke up around 5:30 a.m. and noticed she was missing from their home. It is believed she wandered away on foot.

