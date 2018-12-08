KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The town manager of Kittery, Kendra Amaral, sent out an update Sunday morning concerning the Maine-based summer camp van that crashed into the trees off I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Friday morning. Several children and adult were injured. Police say the driver experienced a medical emergency, which lead to the crash.

In the statement, Amaral said, "It is my understanding that all patients have been released from the hospital." She goes on to say, "I have also launched a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash. As a matter of protocol, the driver is being placed on leave while the internal investigation is being conducted."

At the end of the statement, Amaral said, "There are a number of questions that need answering in order for us to begin healing as a community. I am working to get these answers as quickly as possible."

Statement released by Kittery Town Manager Saturday morning

