GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Maine state records indicate the 21-year-old driver of a bus injured in a crash with summer campers has a number of moving violations, including two convictions for driving to endanger.

► Bus driver and kids from Kittery summer camp injured in crash on I-95 in NH

Police say 11 children and two counselors were aboard when the driver crashed into a tree Friday off of Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire. The driver and others injured have been released from hospitals.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the driver of the Kittery, Maine, recreation department vehicle was placed on leave. The newspaper reports John E. Guy was cited twice for driving to endanger; twice for speeding; three times for driving with a suspended license; and twice for failing to have a valid inspection sticker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.