GREENLAND, N.H. (NECN) — A bus driver had an apparent medical episode before going off the side of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire and crashing into a tree with 10 children inside the vehicle, according to state police.

The bus was from the Kittery Community Center and was transporting children for the summer day camp.

The crash happened on I-95 southbound in Greenland around mile marker 10.6, and has resulted in several lane closures as crews respond to the scene.

Ten children were on board the bus, and state police say "they are bumped and bruised but no serious injuries" were reported; however, the driver is "in rough shape," according to authorities. His current condition is unclear.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said on Twitter that several lanes are closed in Greenland due to a crash involving a bus.

Major traffic delays are being reported.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

