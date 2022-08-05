x
King, Collins to fund over $2M for Maine ferry services

The state of Maine, Casco Bay Lines, and the town of Frye Island are eligible to receive a total of $2,018,936 in support of ferry services, a release says.
Credit: NCM

MAINE, USA — According to a news release issued by Sen. Susan Collins's office on Friday, she and Sen. Angus King have announced funding of over $2 million to support Maine's ferry services. 

"The funding will be allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure law co-sponsored by both Senators," the release states.

The release reports that the state of Maine, Casco Bay Lines, and the town of Frye Island are eligible to receive a grand total of $2,018,936 in support of ferry services.

"This funding was authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Boat Program," the release says.

"Maine’s ferries are indispensable to those who live and work in our island communities, providing passenger, freight, and postal services and transporting students to school and people to their jobs,” Sen. Collins said in the release. “This funding will help ensure that residents and visitors can continue to access safe and reliable ferry service to Frye Island as well as islands within Casco Bay, and along Maine’s coast.”

According to the release, the following funding will be made available:

