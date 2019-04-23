AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of Maine students are expected to take part in a ‘Youth Day of Action’ in Augusta Tuesday to demand bold action on climate change.

It comes just a day after Earth Day on the day state lawmakers are debating a measure to establish a Green New Deal for Maine.

RELATED: Earth Day arrives as many still doubt climate change is a threat

The democratic-sponsored legislation aims to require electricity suppliers to supply power that is 80-percent renewable by 2024.

“Climate change isn’t just about the science and the numbers. It affects every piece of our society," bill sponsor Rep. Chloe Maxmin (D) told NEWS CENTER Maine when she first introduced the legislation.

Maxim, who insists the legislation is different from the framework introduced and ultimately defeated on the national stage, says the measure also aims to create a task force and encourage the use of solar power for public buildings.

RELATED: Legislator promotes 'Green New Deal' for Maine

“We need to tackle climate change in a bold and ambitious way,” Maxim said. "We need to also be aware those have implications for our social structure and economy here in Maine."

Opponents say the bill goes too far. One republican representative calling it “a solution looking for a problem."

The public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Students are scheduled to rally at 11:30.

The effort was organized by a statewide coalition of environmental action groups.