Kids battling cystic fibrosis design masks to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital

The masks are being sold as part of the Drive Fore Kids campaign ahead of the Live + Work in Maine Open this summer

MAINE, USA — "When I went to the hospital, they took great care of me," said 12-year-old Hazel Leclerc.

Since infancy, she and her brother Edgar have both battled cystic fibrosis. The two still continue to receive daily treatments at home, and make trips to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at least four times per year for monitoring and to stay on top of current therapies and research studies.

"They've been really great to us, and we want other kids to have that same experience," said 13-year-old Edgar Leclerc.

The two, still fighting their own fight, are now looking to give back to support others in a similar position.

They've spent tons of time over the years at the BBCH, and now want to give back! This fundraiser is just one part of the Drive Fore Kids campaign leading up to the Live + Work in Maine Open golf tournament this summer — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) April 10, 2021

Hazel and Edgar have each designed face masks that will be sold online, and across the state, with all proceeds going to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

"We appreciate support from the whole community, but when kids reach out to give back, it just means that much more," Meaghan McNamara, philanthropy specialist with BBCH.

The mask selling fundraiser is just one part of this year's Drive Fore Kids campaign ahead of the Live + Work in Maine Open. The golf tournament kicks off June 21st, and up until then, tournament organizers are looking to support multiple organizations in the state.

"Maine has been through a lot, our communities have been hard hit by the pandemic. We knew we needed to pay it forward," said Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports and Entertainment who is putting on the Open.

Beneficiaries of the Drive Fore Kids campaign include Full Plates Full Potential, as well as the American Red Cross. Organizers are hoping to raise $50,000 for Full Plates Full Potential through and online food drive.

Multiple blood drives are also being sponsored, and tournament and fundraiser organizers hope to find 500 donors.

You can learn more about how to donate, purchase masks, and sign up to give blood by visiting The Maine Open website.

The support for all of these organizations is something tournament organizer Brian Corcoran finds crucial right now. He's also ecstatic that he gets to share Edgar and Hazel's artwork with the community for cause that means so much to them.

"I'll try not get too emotional, but Hazel and Edgar Leclerc are just two amazing Maine kids," said Corcoran.