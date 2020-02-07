'Kick Back for Cass' virtual community service event honoring the legacy of Cassidy Charette

Charette, who was killed in a hayride accident in 2014, will be honored as the community spends 11 days doing community service, acts of kindness.

MAINE, USA — For the last four years, Cassidy Charette's legacy has been honored through an 11-hour soccer game each summer. She was tragically killed in a hayride accident in 2014. Since then however, her legacy has lived on, and despite COVID-19 restrictions, it will this year as well.

The organization Shine On Cass will be hosting 'Kick Back for Cass' this year. It's a virtual event to give back to their communities through volunteer work, contributions to local charities and sharing kindness during the 11-day virtual event.

"Giving people the opportunity to share kindness, to pay if forward in their communities, to help their friends and neighbors," said Cassidy's mother Monica Wilcox Charette. "To do the things that Cassidy was so well known for, it's kind of her life and legacy. So it's really special for us to be able to be able to do this event."

Cassidy was a standout soccer player at Messalonskee High School. An 11-hour soccer game called 'Kick for Cass' has taken place at Thomas College to honor Cassidy who wore number 11 of her jersey. That event brought hundreds of high school soccer players, as well as friends and family to honor her.

This year all who planned to be in attendance will be taking part in volunteer work, community service, and random acts of kindness to honor Cassidy's legacy.

The 11-day virtual event is running from July 1 to July 11. Participants will also share how they and their teammates kept Cassidy's memory shining in a “Pass for Cass” video challenge that will be shown on July 11th, the original date for the 11-hour game.

"Of course in a pandemic, I think you kind of have to re imagine, and reinvent as every organization does. And for us, it's trying to find a meaningful to try and shine Cassidy's light," said Wilcox Charette.

Cassidy's mother says although it's different, this is the a great way to remember her daughter, and honor her love for the community, and willingness to help her neighbors.

Shine On Cass Kicking off Day #1 of 11 Days of Giving to Kick Back 4 Cass with our first video, all the way from Holland! Kick Back for Cass is reaching people as far away as the Netherlands! This is how one young woman Shines Cassidy's Light in her Dutch homeland by coaching youth soccer.