Scarborough restaurant customers donate money to pay for storm workers' meals Saturday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One power crew was greeted with gratitude at a Scarborough restaurant Saturday evening after a long day's work helping with the storm.

After their work for the day, a group of 30 or so workers from Holland Power Services visited Ken's Place Seafood Restaurant in Scarborough. When customers realized the group was working to help with this storm, they stood up, clapping and cheering to show their appreciation.

Within three minutes, restaurant manager Jillian St. Louis said customers quickly gathered enough cash to pay for the entire group.

"I had one of our regulars come up to me within three minutes of them showing up, and she literally handed me a wad of cash and was like, 'All the customers just pulled their money together. They want to pay for all their meals,'" St. Louis said.

St. Louis said the crew was very appreciative but politely declined the free meals. Instead, they requested that the cash go toward a couple of fundraisers the restaurant was holding for local charities.

"Nobody had to do that. Just clapping and cheering was enough. The fact that they wanted to pull money out of their pockets to do something like this was above and beyond," St. Louis said.

Central Maine Power Company hired Holland Power Services from Canada to help with the storm. A CMP spokesperson said the company is also planning on donating to the charities in Ken's fundraising efforts.

