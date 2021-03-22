Kenny Chesney tour postponed until 2022

New concert dates haven't been announced yet, but all current tickets will be honored for next year's show.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans eager to see Kenny Chesney's postponed "Chillaxification" tour at U.S. Bank Stadium will have to wait another year to sing along with the country superstar and No Shoes Nation.

Chesney's team announced Monday that the originally scheduled 2020 tour will be postponed another year until 2022 because of ongoing COVID restrictions.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said in a statement. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

All stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney's tour in 2022. Details for the tour, which will have a new name, new lineup and new music, have yet to be released. New dates for the postponed concert will be released "shortly," according to a press release.

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates, but starting March 22 fans unable to attend shows on their new date can request a refund at their original point of purchase.

Chesney was originally scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on May 2, 2020, but was forced to postpone the concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was then rescheduled for June 5, 2021 with special guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti and Spearhead.

