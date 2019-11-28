WISCASSET, Maine — A high trained medical alert dog is helping keep a Wiscasset teen, who suffers from a rare condition that makes her allergic to almost everything, safe -- and her family is more than grateful.

16-year old Martina Baker Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, also known as MCAS.

That means a whiff of a certain scent can send her into anaphylactic shock -- which can be fatal.

In January, family and friends raised 12-thousand dollars to train and transport Keeva, a former rescue dog to Maine. The three-year old Afghan-boxer mix is also trained to work with diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer's patients has an incredible sense of smell. Keeva alerts Martina to scents that could trigger a reaction and has made it safe for the teenager go out in public again. She has had fewer hospitalizations, got her driver's license and landed a part-time job.

'I feel less alone and like way more independent. I can go places and do things,' said Baker.

For more information about Mast Cell Activation Diseases click here

Information about medical alert service dogs click here

