PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A jewelry store in Presque Isle is closing its doors after more than 25 years.

Kay Jewelers at the Aroostook Centre Mall will close on January 25, according to a store employee.

Employees were notified last month of the news.

The Presque Isle retail store is the only store out of the five Maine locations that will close. The business has retail stores in South Portland, Auburn, Augusta and Bangor.

An official at Presque Isle City Hall confirmed that the Kay Jewelry store has been at the Aroostook Centre Mall since it opened in 1993.

Aroostook Centre Mall

Aroostook Centre Mall Facebook page

The Aroostook Centre Mall was sold in an online auction last March.

RELATED: Macy’s is closing nearly 30 stores, including two New England locations

RELATED: Despite 16% drop in 2019, lobster fisheries say the numbers still beat expectations

RELATED: Amazon fired Ring workers for accessing user video