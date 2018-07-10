WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mainers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday afternoon.

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in as Supreme Court Justice after weeks of controversy with a 50-48 vote.

Those who traveled down to our nation's capital to protest say they were extremely disappointed in the decision, and even more disappointed in Senator Susan Collins' decision to vote yes.

"I don’t expect her to be a Democrat, but I do expect her to be decent," Bar Harbor resident Anne Linn Kruger said. "I don’t necessarily have to agree with Susan Collins, but I have in the past found her very decent and credible and this isn’t."

She and others were determined to have their voices heard and felt defeated after the vote.

However, not everyone was upset. Many Mainers, like Sidney native Deril Stubenrod, say Collins made the right move.

"I didn’t base my opinion on Judge Kavanaugh – I based my opinion on the evidence." Stubenrod said.

Stubenrod says he doesn't necessarily agree with what protestors are saying, but he does believe in what they are doing.

"When people exercise their right to be heard and there’s dialogue on both sides that can be heard, I call that democracy in action." Stubenrod said.

While the nation continues to be as divided as ever, those who don't see eye to eye seem agree on one thing, they say there needs to be less talking and more listening.

"You gotta stop the name calling and have a civilized dialogue with each other." Stubenrod said.

"I think Maine could be an example for the rest of the country needs to do if we can keep the tradition of compromise and fair debate." Kruger said.

