Katie Couric helping widow find lost ring in Ogunquit

The former 'TODAY' and '60 Minutes' host recently met a widowed woman on Marginal Way in Ogunquit that was looking for a ring her late husband made her

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Did you happen to find a ring on Marginal Way in Ogunquit recently? If so, it may be the one Katie Couric is looking for.

The former TODAY Show show host posted pictures of a lost ring and its owner Betty Ballantyne on her Instagram Monday, asking her 1.3 million followers to keep an eye out for the sentimental piece.

In the post, Couric said Ballantyne's late husband Roger made her the ring when they got married. They were together for 24 years before he died in 2008 of kidney cancer. Since then, Ballantyne has continued to wear it on her right hand.

Couric said Ballantyne was also in Kennebunkport and Saco, so Mainers in that area should be on the lookout, too.