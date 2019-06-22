MILLINOCKET, Maine — Two stranded hikers will have to camp out overnight on Mount Katahdin after gusty, erratic winds prevented Maine Forest Rangers from rescuing them on Saturday.

Maine Forest Rangers tried to extract the two hikers Saturday afternoon, but could not due to the winds. Instead, they lowered a tent, food, water, and a medical kit to the hikers for an overnight stay.

The hikers are not injured, and Forest Rangers said they are off the trail below the Knife Edge.

"A Baxter Ranger, the incident commander, flew with us to see the hikers' location. The BSP Ranger noted that the "stuck" hikers were off-trail and he was devising a plan to reach them for escort back to hikeable trail," the Rangers posted on Facebook. "BSP Rangers are mountaineering experts & have situation well in hand."