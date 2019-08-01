A middle-aged man from the Midcoast and his son were rescued Sunday from Mount Katahdin's Knife Edge after becoming disoriented due to whiteout conditions from blowing snow, park officials said Monday.

According to Baxter State Park, rangers spotted the pair's headlamps on Dudley Trail, which descends to Chimney Pond from Pamola Peak.

Park officials the man and his son had already lost Knife Edge Trail once near South Peak and regained it closer to Pamola Peak.

Ranger Michael Winslow and an experienced volunteer were able to make contact with the pair and lead them back to a ranger station at about midnight.

Park officials said the pair suffered several minor injuries and minor cases of frostbite due to several falls caused by difficult conditions and unsuitable gear.

"They were really lucky," Winlsow said. "I think if they hadn't been wearing helmets this may have produced a different outcome."

Both stayed at the ranger station Sunday night to recover from injuries.

Baxter State Park reminds visitors that winter conditions can change rapidly on Katahdin and elsewhere within the park, and that you should come prepared, choose good weather days and review winter basics.

Consequences are magnified in winter, the park says, and rescue may be hours away. "It is your responsibility to minimize hazards by using good judgement," says Park Director Eben Sypitkowski.