MILLINOCKET (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 47-year-old woman was rescued by helicopter early Monday morning from a trail near Mount Katahdin, a park official said.

According to Baxter State Park, the woman called 911 late Sunday night while near Abol Trail and reported a debilitating knee injury and severe exhaustion. Two park rangers responded at about 2:30 a.m.

Rescuers called in a Maine Forest Service helicopter to assist in the hiker's evacuation at about 8:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital by the Millinocket Fire Department after a short transport to Caribou Pit in the south end of the park, an official said.

Baxter State Park Director Eben Sypitkowski praised the cooperative effort between the park, Maine Forest Service and the Millinocket Fire Department.

