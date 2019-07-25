INDIAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — Early Thursday morning, the Indian Township Police responded to multiple fights.

Alex Tomah, 40, and a female juvenile were severely injured when police arrived.

Police say Tomah was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital. Witnesses tell police that Tomah may have been hit by a car.

The injured juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries. Police say witnesses told them, the juvenile may have been hit by a baseball bat.

Indian Township police say there were at least 10 people involved in the fights and many had been drinking.

Two other juveniles were also transported to a local hospital.

Indian Township EMS, DownEast EMS, Calais EMS and Lifeflight of Maine assisted the ITPD at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and polce will continue to interview witnesses throughout the day.