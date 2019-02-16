MADISON, N.H. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with killing Melissa Hatch, 42, of Madison, New Hampshire.

According to a release sent out by N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at 15 Burgdorf Drive in Madison around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult female, who has since been identified as Melissa Hatch. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for killing Hatch, according to MacDonald.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, police cannot released any further information about his or her identity.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact Sergeant Marc Beaudoin of the N.H. State Police at 603-223-8678.