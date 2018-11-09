HOLDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) – A military supply story in Holden has ignited some controversy by asking people to not burn their Nikes and donate them to Veterans in need instead.

This comes after the sneaker manufacturer came under fire for making former NFL star Colin Kaepernick the face of its new ad campaign.

Kaepernick is known for starting the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem in protest to racial injustice.

“I mean we’re involved in a controversial business as it is,” Ryan Edgerly said.

Edgerly, an employee at Maine Military Supply, came up with the idea.

While videos surfaced of people burning their Nike online, he got his coworkers together to make a Facebook video of their own to get people engaged.

He insists that it is not so much about the controversy as it is the cause.

"It really has nothing to do with that,” he said. “We were just trying to give people a different outlet rather than destroy a pair of shoes."

So far the store has already gathered a few donations. They are asking people to donate any shoes (not just Nikes) with the plan to give them to homeless veterans here in Maine.

The store's initiative, however, has not come without confusion and backlash.

“This store needs to be educated,” one user commented on the video. “It missed the whole point.”

“I am wondering if any vets would wear Nike,” another wrote.

The President of the company said he fully supported Edgerly’s idea from the start.

"For us to destroy the stuff, to throw it away it's a shame,” Ryan Nyer said. "We’re trying to turn that negative word ‘Nike’ into a positive for veterans"

Nyer and Edgerly said the project is part of a larger mission for the business to support veterans on a regular basis.

"They fight for our freedom of speech and for us to be able to do things like this,” Edgerly said. “The least we can do is try and help.”

