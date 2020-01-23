ALFRED, Maine — Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of a Limington man accused of killing his neighbor with a machete nearly four years ago.

Bruce Akers is charged with the murder of Douglas Flint in 2016. Pretrial hearings and psychiatric evaluations delayed the start of the trial for years, however it's now expected to begin.

Police arrested Akers in June of 2016 for the murder that happened just days earlier. According to court documents, Douglas Flint died of near decapitation from a machete. Police say Flint's body was found under rotting deer carcasses after Akers brought officers to the location.

Akers told police at the time of the arrest, "I actually would have called you guys right away but I wanted a few hours of freedom."

Akers and Flint were neighbors in Limington, and court documents show that Flint's family said the two had a history of disagreements.

Those court documents go on to say that at the time of the murder, Flint's family reported him missing and believed that Akers may be involved. The same day that Flint was reported missing, Akers reported to police that he believed Flint had stolen a 6-pack of beer.

When police spoke with Akers, he reportedly lead them to Flint's body, which was buried under deer carcasses.

Court documents also say that a machete was found in Akers home, which police believe to be the murder weapon.