BANGOR, Maine — A man charged with murder in the deaths of two people last winter was found guilty by jury Friday afternoon.

John De St. Croix has been found guilty of murder and arson after he was accused of locking two people in a box truck while they slept and setting fire to that truck last March.

Michael "Georgia" Bridges, 43, and Desiree York, 36, died of smoke inhalation and second and third degree burns last year as a result of the incident.

De St. Croix could face 25 years to life for each of the murders. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.