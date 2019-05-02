AUGUSTA, Maine — Getting a jury duty summons in the mail isn’t something everyone looks forward to. In fact, the first question many people ask is “how do I get out of it”?

Jury Duty is not an option, it’s mandatory. But some courts in Maine are seeing fewer and fewer people showing up for it.

It’s a troubling trend considering jurors play a vital role in America’s Criminal Justice System.

Eliza Norton, like many people is very busy. She’s the General Manager of Akari, a salon and day spa in Portland. She’s a student, a wife and a mother of two.

Last October she received a summons for jury duty and thought the same thing many people do. "I don’t have time for this."

But Eliza made the time. "I just felt like it was my turn, I had to show up and be a part of it."

She was in the minority.

"What I found interesting is the amount of people that didn’t show up."

Superior Court Justice William Stokes was the judge who oversaw the proceedings Eliza was a part of.

"We called in 300 jurors and 150 showed up, so that’s very troubling" Justice Stokes said.

Stokes says when that many jurors ignore a summons, it can bring to a halt their ability to provide a jury trial and it puts all of the burden on the people who do show up.

"It’s unfair to litigants, unfair to the jurors who actually show up and are willing to serve."

Norton was chosen for one trial. And says she will never forget the words Justice Stokes imparted on her and the other jurors. She was moved and inspired.

