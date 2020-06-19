Juneteenth events set to take place across Maine Friday

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and events are planned in Portland, Kennebunk, Bar Harbor, Brewer and more

MAINE, USA — Multiple events are set to take place across Maine Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, where he read federal orders proclaiming that all enslaved persons were now free. Texas was the most remote of the slave states, and although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, enforcement had been slow and inconsistent.

Here's a list of events taking place across Maine Friday.

Celebrating Juneteenth in Congress Square Park

The Friends of Congress Square Park will be hosting an afternoon of interactive art, education, and conversation to celebrate Juneteenth from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. It will feature a performance and interactive poetry with Signature Soul and fashion and textiles by Loquat Shop.

Juneteenth! with Janaesound, Rodney Mashia, B. Aull, Abdul Ali

A virtual showcase of local Black artists, pre-recorded live at the empty State Theatre. Benefiting organizations that empower Portland's Black Community. Streaming live on the State Theaters Facebook page at 8:00 P.M.

Juneteenth Rally in Portland

Join Maine Youth Organizers for a day of celebrating and acknowledging Juneteenth and the history at which accompanied this historical day. Through spoken word, education, and open ears to the talent and stories found within Maine. The march will begin at Portland City Hall at 3:00 P.M.

Stand in Solidarity Against Racism on Juneteenth!

This demonstration begins at 5:45 P.M. Friday at Lafayette Park in Kennebunk.

Juneteenth Commemoration (bell-ringing and Facebook Live Q & A)

This event hosted by Bar Harbor Congregational Church will take place Friday starting at 2:00 P.M.

Junteenth Vigil