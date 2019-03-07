PORTLAND, Maine — Traffic in Maine over the Fourth of July weekend brings one of the highest volumes of drivers to the state.

The higher number of cars on the roads increases the chances of crashes. The summer months (from the end of May to early September) are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on the roads.

"If at any time there's a time to not be distracted by your cell phone or other things, it's now," said Pat Moody, manager of public affairs for AAA of Northern New England.

In 2018, there were 43 fatal crashes from June through August. That figure represented 32 percent of total deadly crashes for the year in Maine, according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. Nearly one-third of deadly crashes occurred in just one-quarter of the calendar year in Maine.

AAA of Northern New England predicts another year of record travel for July 4 in New England: the organization expects more 2.54 million New Englanders to drive, fly, or ride to their holiday destinations.

AAA projects 2.2 million New Englanders will drive, an increase of 4.6 percent from last year.

This is the highest Independence Day travel forecasted since 2001.

Maine's Governor just signed a law to require 'hands-free' use of electronic devices while driving.

There are some nuances to when and how you can touch your phone in your car.

Drivers cannot draft a text message or any other electronic communication while driving, unless they can do so with one touch, press, tap, or swipe, or a voice command.

For example, most cellphones have voice activation features, where users can hold down a button and speak a command, which the phone can perform.

"The only time you can engage with the phone is if it's one touch. You engage with a swipe, or a push of the button, or a voice command, some internal communication to activate the phone," said Moody.

Sitting at a stop sign or light does not count, either. You can only touch your phone after pulling off the traveled way, and put the car in park.

Drivers younger than 18 years old are not allowed to use phones at all, even hands-free.

"Whether it's hands-free, handheld, that law still applies and if you're under 18 years of age, the phone shouldn't be on in the car at all," said Moody.

Maine's Bureau of Highway Safety wants drivers to be particularly careful this weekend, stressing that distracted and drunk driving are completely preventable.