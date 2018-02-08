PORTLAND (AP) — A judge has ordered Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration to release more than $1 million in public campaign funding that the governor held up by refusing to sign routine financial orders.

The superior court judge in a Thursday opinion said that budgeted public funds should be distributed to qualifying candidates even if the governor hasn't signed a financial order.

Seven candidates in the Maine Clean Election program sued because the governor refused to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.

Attorneys for LePage argued the governor has discretion to sign financial orders.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said the administration is considering its options. The judge has said he expects an appeal of his decision, regardless of his ruling.

© NEWS CENTER Maine