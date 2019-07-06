The mother and stepfather charged with the murder of their 10-year-old daughter will have separate trials, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Marissa Kennedy died in February last year after one of her parents called 911 to say she wasn't breathing and was "turning purple". According to court documents, they had originally told officials she had hurt herself playing the basement.

One day later on Monday, February 26, Marissa's death was ruled a homicide, and Sharon and Julio Carrillo were charged with her murder.

Court documents revealed that the girl had been severely abused by her parents. The abuse reportedly began in October 2018 and would happen every hour. Right before she died, Marissa could not walk and was slurring her speech.

RELATED: Year after 10-year-old's death, Maine DHHS still searching for solutions

RELATED: REMEMBERING MARISSA: The tragic story of a 10-year-old's death

In February 2019, Sharon's lawyers requested she have a separate trial from Julio. They argue Sharon, like Marissa, was a victim of extreme physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by her husband.

Sharon's lawyers also requested that any statements she made to law enforcement February 25-26 of 2018, including the 911 call, be suppressed.

RELATED: Lawyers: Mother, murdered 10-year-old were severely tortured

The Portland Press Herald reports on Thursday, June 6 that a judge has agreed to separate the trials, but he denied the motion the suppress all statements Sharon made.

The Press Herald says Sharon's lawyer argued police and her husband coerced her to implicate herself in Marissa's death, but the judge disagreed.

Julio's trial is scheduled for August, and Sharon's trial is scheduled for December, according to the Press Herald.

Both trials will take place in Waldo County.