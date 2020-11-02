CLINTON, Maine — Police say a joyride with an unlicensed driver behind the wheel preceded a fatal crash in central Maine that killed three youths and injured two others.

According to the Associated Press, Cpl. Phil DiLuca of the Clinton Police Department says the youths appear to have been out for a joyride that began Saturday night and ended in tragedy Sunday morning.

The three dead include 15-yr-old Thomas Porfirio, 15-yr-old Emily Baker, and her 12-yr-old sister Ashlin Baker, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McCausland said the three were dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

12-yr-old Nevaeh Wilson of Clinton and a 16-yr-old unidentified Clinton boy were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

McCausland said officials are withholding the driver's identity while investigators and District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the crash. The male driver doesn't have a license.

Police are working with local residents to reconstruct a 24-hour timeline of the events that ended in the crash.

"A small town like this. I was curious as to who was involved. And it's just sad. Very sad," Jay Gould said.

Gould owns a grocery store on the Hinkley Road where three teenagers were killed.

Now, the community is coming together to help any way they can whether that be with GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses. Thousands of dollars has been raised in less than 24 hours. Grief counselors are available for students in the area schools, and also are just there to listen to students who may have known these victims.

