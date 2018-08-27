UPDATE: State Police say Stanley Reynolds was found and is safe. Troopers and the Maine Warden Service searched overnight with dogs for Reynolds and found him Monday morning although they are not saying where.

JONESPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) - State police and the Maine Warden Service are asking for the public's help finding Stanley Reynolds of Jonesport.

Reynolds suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. He left his home Sunday night around 10 p.m. and is still thought to be in the Jonesport area.

Reynolds is 53 years old, and was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, black shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

If you have any information to Reynolds' location please contact the state police.

