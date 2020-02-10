x
Joe Bornstein, well-known accident-injury lawyer in Maine, has died

He built a prominent law firm that specializes in personal injury cases and became famous for his "CALL JOE" sign atop Portland's Time & Temperature Building.
Joe Bornstein, who became a household name through television ads for his law firm specializing in personal injury cases and a digital sign atop Portland’s most iconic high-rise, has died, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald.

A spokesman for the firm confirmed to the Press Herald that Bornstein died Thursday, but would not provide other details, including the cause of death.

Bornstein’s firm, which he opened in 1974, has run television ads for years soliciting personal injury cases and encouraging potential clients to “Call Joe.” That message also frequently flashes from the digital sign atop the Time & Temperature Building in Portland.