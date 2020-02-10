Joe Bornstein, well-known accident-injury lawyer in Maine, has died

He built a prominent law firm that specializes in personal injury cases and became famous for his "CALL JOE" sign atop Portland's Time & Temperature Building.

Joe Bornstein, who became a household name through television ads for his law firm specializing in personal injury cases and a digital sign atop Portland’s most iconic high-rise, has died, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald.

A spokesman for the firm confirmed to the Press Herald that Bornstein died Thursday, but would not provide other details, including the cause of death.