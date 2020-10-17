Jibe Cycling Studio hosts Spin-A-Thon in Portland to benefit Maine Cancer Foundation

Jibe hopes to raise close to $15,000 for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

PORTLAND, Maine — Jibe Cycling Studio hosted its first ever Spin-A-Thon to benefit Maine Cancer Foundation on Saturday. Jibe is a rhythm-based indoor cycling studio in downtown Portland. The event was held at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Jibe called for its riders to join together in the fight against cancer by having them form teams of four to sign on to ride for 12 consecutive hours. Every hour on the hour, starting at 6AM and ending at 6PM, Jibe featured one of their 45-minute rhythm rides taught by one of their 15 instructors to keep riders motivated.

Each team has a minimum fundraising goal. Combined with raffle donations from local businesses, song requests and additional bikes in each ride that day available to book using a donation credit, Jibe hopes to raise close to $15,000 for Maine Cancer Foundation. That would make it the biggest fundraising event Jibe has hosted to date.

The Maine Cancer Foundation, based in Falmouth, works with cancer patients statewide, investing in the most effective cancer-fighting effort and providing them to Mainers no matter where they live or how much money they make.