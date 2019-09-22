GEORGETOWN, Maine — An 85-year-old West Gardiner man is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after he fell from a jet ski Saturday off Mac Mahan Island in Georgetown.

Richard Russell was jet sking at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday when several boaters saw him fall off his jet ski, according to Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

After a commercial fisherman pulled the unconscious man from the water, a nurse boating nearby and a nurse and physician also boating nearby boarded the fishing vessel and performed CPR, reviving him by the time the fishing boat arrived at Robinhood Marina in Georgetown.

Russell was taken by Georgetown EMS to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, and from there by Brunswick Rescue to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Maine Marine Patrol continues to investigate the incident.