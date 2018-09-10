PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — JetBlue says they will only offer flights to the Portland International Jetport during the summer.

The Jetport made the announcement Tuesday, October 9 and says the scaleback is part of a nationwide adjustment by JetBlue. The airline says their current flight schedule will remain in place until January 7, 2019 and will resume flights around Memorial Day.

The following is a statement from Portland International Jetport Airport Director, Paul Bradbury.

“Today is a difficult day for our colleagues here at JetBlue. Over the past twelve years, JetBlue has been a valued partner providing an industry-leading passenger experience to Mainers flying to and from New York. In that time over two million passengers have flown the service including many loyal frequent fliers.

The scale-back will mean fewer flights to New York's JFK airport. The Jetport says Delta Air Lines will continue to operate the JFK route through the winter providing for all of the international connections available from JFK that our global business community demands.

The Jetport says passengers who have already booked JetBlue flights for after January 7 will be contacted by JetBlue to coordinate rebooking or refunding.

The summer flight schedule is anticipated to be available for sale in the next few weeks at jetblue.com.

