x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jay woman dies in fire during smoking incident

Joan Jackson, 67, died in a fire after smoking while using oxygen in a wheelchair, officials say
Credit: Maine State Police Dept.
According to Maine State Police, Joan Jackson, 67, died in a fire after smoking while using oxygen in a wheelchair.

JAY, Maine — A woman from Jay died in a fire that officials said was caused by a smoking incident at her apartment Friday evening.

According to Maine State Police, Joan Jackson, 67, called police for help around 10 p.m. after her apartment at Jay Elderly Apartments located at 17 Lavoie Street caught on fire.

Emergency crews arrived and found Jackson dead at the scene from injuries she sustained.  The Fire Marshal’s office determined that Joan was smoking while using oxygen in a wheelchair.

The Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on the victim's body Saturday morning and said there is no evidence of foul play.

Related Articles