Jay woman dies in fire during smoking incident

Joan Jackson, 67, died in a fire after smoking while using oxygen in a wheelchair, officials say

JAY, Maine — A woman from Jay died in a fire that officials said was caused by a smoking incident at her apartment Friday evening.

According to Maine State Police, Joan Jackson, 67, called police for help around 10 p.m. after her apartment at Jay Elderly Apartments located at 17 Lavoie Street caught on fire.

Emergency crews arrived and found Jackson dead at the scene from injuries she sustained. The Fire Marshal’s office determined that Joan was smoking while using oxygen in a wheelchair.