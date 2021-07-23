Jay man dies in ATV crash

61-year-old Bradford White was found dead on the side of the road in Canton early Friday morning

CANTON, Maine — A man from Jay was found dead early Friday morning in Canton after crashing an ATV.

According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart, a newspaper delivery person discovered the body on the side of Tessier Road around 4 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency responders arrived, they determined the man, identified as 61-year-old Bradford White, crashed an ATV after he lost control. White was pinned under the ATV in a ditch. Urquhart said White was pronounced dead at the scene.