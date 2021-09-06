Machiasport's Jasper Beach washed out from big June rainstorm

The beach is best known for the unique sound the rocks make when they click together as waves go in and out.

MACHIASPORT, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is NEWS CENTER Maine's reporting from June 9 on a storm that left heavy damage in Washington County.

Another scar left in Downeast Maine from a big rainstorm last month was at one of Maine's unique rocky beaches.

Jasper Beach, located in Machiasport, is a half-mile-long beach covered with smooth round rocks that are naturally tumbled by the sea.

The beach is best known for the unique sound the rocks make when they click together as waves go in and out.

During the big storm in June, the heavy rains overfilled a pond that washed out a large middle section of the rocks.

While some rocks have come back in place, Washington County EMA Director Lisa Hanscom said there is nothing they can really do to speed up the process.

"You’re not going to go in and fix it, you’re going to let mother nature take its course and fill in," said Hansom. "We had something like this several years ago where this happened at Jasper Beach but it wasn’t at this extent or this big of a hole and it took I mean several years before all those rocks washed back in."