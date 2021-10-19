'It's about accountability' | Family of man shot and killed by police in Minot files federal lawsuit

Jason Gora died in February 2020, the Maine Attorney General found the shooting was 'justified,' but his family says it still does not add up.

PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a man shot and killed by police last year in Minot has filed a federal lawsuit.

Jason Gora died in February 2020 after leading police on a high-speed chase through several towns.

After over a year of investigation, The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled the shooting was 'justified' in April, saying police acted in 'self defense.'

"It's called accountability. We need answers," Gora's aunt, Dale Bois, told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday after the suit was filed. "Maine is of course famous for always listing everything as justified. Their excuse is always, 'We feared for our life.'"

But Bois says officers should not have feared for their lives the night her nephew died, they should have helped.

Police were looking for Gora after family members called worried for his mental health and feared he might take his own life.

Once they found him driving his Jeep, a chase ensued through several towns.

According to the report by the AG's Office, deputies reached speeds of upwards of 80 miles per hour before Gora crashed his jeep into a Mechanic Falls police cruiser.

That is when dash cam and body cam video showed Gora running from his car and into a nearby field and parking lot with armed officers running after him.

Police fired dozens of shots at Gora, according to the report. Eight of them ended up hitting Gora, killing him.

The reports said he had a knife that officers mistook for a gun.

The lawsuit on behalf of Gora's wife, Nicole, takes aim at Androscoggin County, its sheriff and several deputies, as well as the Town of Mechanical Falls, its chief and and an officer, for their roles in the incident.

The family's attorney, Verne Paradie, said a critical point of concern is that it is believed Gora tripped and fell, but body camera video of one of of the officers shared with the family and media outlets suddenly cuts out at the moment the first shots are fired.

That same video obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine shows a solid green screen at the moment in question.

"We are told that's a malfunction in the body camera, but that's a little interesting to say the least," he said.

Paradie argues in the lawsuit that all the officers involved claimed Gora had a gun despite dispatch recordings to the contrary, failed to provide live saving aid to Gora once he was shot and should not have started pursuit in the first place.

"It's hard to Monday morning morning quarter back," he said. "However, they were told he didn't have a gun, he was doing nothing illegal, and in my view they should have stopped."

This weekend, family members and friends were finally able to lay Gora to rest. Bois said while it was a moment of closure, they still have so many questions they want answered. The hope is that this lawsuit helps do that.

"If it can happen to my family it can happen to yours," she said. "It's not about the money. It's accountability."

The Maine Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the lawsuit. Attorneys representing Androscoggin County and Mechanic falls did not immediately return NEWS CENTER Maine's requests.