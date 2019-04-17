ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Jackson Laboratory announced Wednesday that it will be hiring 300 new employees within the next year -- all as part of an ongoing effort to expand its footprint in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor.

Entry-level wage at JAX will be raised to $15.75 an hour after employees finish their training. The training wage will also be raised to $15 a hour.

"Investments in infrastructure and workforce development are critical to the growth and prosperity of Maine communities," said S. Catherine "Katy" Longley, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of JAX. "We are proud to be able to offer new career, wage, education and training opportunities to potential employees within the state and to attract employees from locations outside Maine."

Along with its two facilities in Maine, JAX has locations in Farmington, Conn. and Sacramento, Calif. JAX is a leader in genomic medicine, with eight decades of experience.

JAX says it's proud to be a leader in recognizing and rewarding hourly employees -- and is including additional highlights in new hire positions.

Jobs in animal care operations in Bar Harbor and Ellsworth will include:

Regularly scheduled pay increases with the ability to increase salary by up to 25 percent in two years.

Various educational opportunities, including genetics, lab animal science, leadership courses, extensive hands-on training, and tuition reimbursement for associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs.

A $2,500 relocation bonus and a $3,000 bonus after one year on the job for new animal care employees who relocate more than 50 miles to work at either the Bar Harbor or Ellsworth campus

"Contributing to The Jackson Laboratory’s mission -- to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health -- is an admirable way to make a difference, and we’re looking forward to sharing that sense of mission pride with new members of the JAX team," said Longley.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit http://www.jax.org/careers.