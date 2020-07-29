Jackson Laboratory to remove founder's name from conference center

The lab will remove the name of C.C. Little from the auditorium at its Bar Harbor campus.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Jackson Laboratory has announced its auditorium will no longer be named after founder Clarence Cook Little.

Little is known for his contributions to science through genetic research, but some describe him as a complex figure. He was an outspoken proponent of the tobacco industry and supported the eugenics movement.

Eugenics is the practice of selective breeding to try and improve genetic characteristics of the human population.

In a statement, lab president and CEO Dr. Edison Liu said, "This is a movement that was (and still is) the basis of racist and fascist movements of the twentieth century and is one which JAX wholeheartedly opposes."

The decision to remove Little's name is supported by Steven Munger. He's an assistant professor at Jackson Lab.

"We can remember C.C. Little for his historic contributions to Maine and to the Jackson Laboratory as its founder," Munger said in a phone interview. "I don't think we necessarily need to venerate him going forward in the future."

Munger added that having Little's name up on the auditorium would make a statement about the lab's values.

The lab plans to rename the auditorium. In his statement, Liu said the lab has formed a small internal working group, led by JAX COO Catherine “Katy” Longley, J.D., to thoughtfully consider options for the new name."