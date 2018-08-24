ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Bar Harbor based, Jackson Laboratory held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The lab will house mice which will help scientists predict and prevent diseases like cancer. The lab opening will also provide new jobs for the community.

"This, this project will lead to the creation of over 350 jobs. No small feat." Governor LePage said.

Benefit the community, as well as send research mice from Maine, to researches around the world.

The lab and the city of Ellsworth are looking to bring and keep new people to Maine.

"And what we're all looking at is what else can we do as partners with Jax. Like bringing in other companies that can partner with them, that can collaborate with them. That helps the community at large." Micki Sumpter, City of Ellsworth Economic Development Director, said.

Many of the people coming for these jobs, are younger than the average Mainer. The average age of a new hire is 33-years-old.

