(AP)- The state most known for lobsters, black bears and blueberries is having its day at New England's largest fair.

Saturday is Maine Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The fair spotlights all six New England states and attracts more than a million visitors to western Massachusetts.

The state of Maine building at the fair will highlight Maine food and products. There will be musical performances and demonstrations of everything from Maine honey and garlic to hand-forged axes. There will also be numerous exhibitors, showing off everything from Maine beer to sea glass art.

The Big E started on Friday and runs until Sept. 30.

