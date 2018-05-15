NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- April 25th will forever be known as Corporal Eugene Cole Day in the town of Norridgewock.

Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty early on the morning of the 25th. Thousands of law enforcement officials from around the country paid their respects to Cole and his family at his funeral a week later.

A proclamation was drawn up by the Norridgewock Board of Selectmen earlier this month. The family gave its blessing Tuesday morning, and the proclamation was posted on the town’s Facebook page. The proclamation states, "This day shall be a day recognized in the Town of Norridgewock by performing good works, service to the community, and selfless acts."

The town’s selectmen are also asking other communities across the state and country to join them in issuing similar proclamations in honor of Corporal Cole.

Town officials also announced Representative Brad Farrin submitted a bill to have the Norridgewock Bridge over the Kennebec River be renamed to the "Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge."

