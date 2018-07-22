This week is going to be humid and unsettled, but there should be plenty of dry hours to get outside.

A large high offshore will pump a tropical, southerly wind into the region this week. It will stay humid through at least Friday.

This high will start to retrograde or move west on Tuesday. It's a good thing for us. The plume of tropical showers and storms should move west too, for Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

It won't be completely clear here, but it should be mostly dry during this time. Expect areas of fog near the coast, lots of clouds and some hazy sun. Highs will be in the 80s inland, 70s along the coast. The humidity will remain very high.

Widespread showers and storms return on Thursday as a front moves in.

This front doesn't look like it will pass through and completely clear us out for Friday or next weekend. Instead, humidity will remain moderate to high with the chance for some pop-up showers. It should be a lot better though with at least a partly sunny sky Friday through Sunday.

We'll have updates on this part of the forecast throughout the week.

Ryan Breton

