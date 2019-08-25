BANGOR, Maine — Day two of the American Folk Festival is underway with food, crafts, and music.

A lot of music. Some of the musicians are local.

"It's always nice to go away and play but when you get to come home, it's different. It feels right," Cindy Roy said. Cindy is a performer from Gorham. She performs with her husband Don.

The festival is an opportunity for all different kinds of musicians to hear each other's music and get to know each other.

"Festivals like this is something fun. Something to see as an artist," Maurice Habimfura said. Habimfura is a member of Ikirenga Cy'intore, a Rwandan group based out of Portland.

"It's just a great place. You know, you got the waterfront behind and you know it's home," Don Roy said.